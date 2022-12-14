Annika Perry

P.E.O. Chapter ML is pleased to announce the awarding of an IPPF grant for $5,000 to Anika Perry. Anika is a senior at Wartburg College, graduates in 2023, and plans to teach in Elementary Education. P.E.O. Is an international organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.