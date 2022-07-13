Krystal Tucker

Krystal Tucker is a BSN student at Allen College and will graduate with her Nursing degree on August 12,2022.

P.E.O. chapter ML is pleased to announce the awarding of an IPPF scholarship for $5,000 to Krystal Tucker. Krystal is a BSN student at Allen College and will graduate with her Nursing degree on August 12,2022. P.E.O. is a philanthropic international organization with a primary focus on providing scholarships for female students world wide. It is organized with chapters throughout the United States and Canada with headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa.