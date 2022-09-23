The Denver Cyclone cross country teams looked to keep their great season rolling at the Sam Iverson Cross Country Invitational in Grundy Center. 

Reeve Ristau and Avery Trunkhill continued their great running week with fifth and sixth place finishes respectively. The pair ran times of 20:08 and 20:15. Ristau's 20:08 was a season best and Trunkhill's 20:15 broke her personal record. 