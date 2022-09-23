The Denver Cyclone cross country teams looked to keep their great season rolling at the Sam Iverson Cross Country Invitational in Grundy Center.
Reeve Ristau and Avery Trunkhill continued their great running week with fifth and sixth place finishes respectively. The pair ran times of 20:08 and 20:15. Ristau's 20:08 was a season best and Trunkhill's 20:15 broke her personal record.
Wapsie Valley's Brylee Bellis placed 12th with a time of 20:53.
Anna Mulert and Hailey Homan were the next Cyclone finishers in 15th and 16th place. The duo also both broke season records with times of 21:15 and 21:17.
Ava VanDaele from Wapsie Valley was right behind Homan, finishing in 17th place with a time of 21:18.
To round out the top-five finishers for Denver was Laci Even. Even crossed the line in 18th place with another season record time of 21:22. Aubrey Decker was two places behind Even in 20th. Decker was the sixth Cyclone runner to break a record with a season record time of 21:31.
Brooklyn Etringer and Jaylin May were the next Warriors to finish in 42nd and 54th place respectively. Etringer ran the race in 22:50 and May crossed the line in a personal record time of 23:18.
The Cyclones took first place with a team score of 60 and Wapsie placed seventh with a team score of 197.
During the boys race, the top-six finishers all ran the race in personal record times. Jack Mulert from Denver was sixth with a personal record time of 17:09.
Maxwell Schwandt, Neal Pinter and Trevor Baas crossed the line back-to-back-to-back in 12th-14th place respectively. All three ran personal or season best times of 17:34, 17:36 and 17:44 respectively.
Talan Lafrentz rounded out the top-five for the Cyclones with a 17th place finish and a season best time of 18:13.
The amount of personal and season records put the race length in question, but according to head coach Sandy Sebelka, everything checked out good in terms of length.
"You can't help but question the course distance when all athletes record PRs and 10 career PRs, but it was, in fact, accurate," Sebelka said. "The weather conditions were absolutely perfect, Grundy has the right combination of uphills, downhills and flats, and our kids showed up with the right mindset."
The race on Thursday was the second race of the week, the first being in Denver, that the Denver girls team has won. The team is on a mission to return to the state meet and compete well there.
"We've had lots of PRs with every meet this year, and that just speaks volumes for the work this group of kids have put in this season and how they're not afraid to push their limits," Sebelka said. "Every single one of them earned their PR, and I'm excited to see what heights they are going to reach."