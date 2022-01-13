TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Northwestern Michigan College is pleased to announce that Matthew Peschang, of Waverly, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
Students named to the list have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.
Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Matthew.
Northwestern Michigan College offers associate degrees and professional certificates in more than 80 areas of academic study, as well as select bachelor’s degrees. Many programs are available in online formats. All feature small classes and personal attention from dedicated faculty who average 17 years of teaching experience. Find out more at nmc.edu/apply.