Tripoli, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is located at the Bremer County ISU Extension office in Tripoli. Located at 720 Seventh Ave SW. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $60 on or before Nov. 23 and $70 after Nov. 23. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Ron Lenth at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.