Peter John Shepherd, 55, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa due to complications of COVID-19.
Pete was born Aug. 2, 1966, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Janice Mae (Schulmeister) and Richard “Dick” Earl Shepherd, Jr. He was raised in Oelwein and graduated from Oelwein High School in 1984. He graduated from the Industrial Service Technology Program at Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1989, and later earned his AA Degree from Hawkeye Community College. On July 8, 1989, Pete was united in marriage to Michelle Ann McCulloch at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Pete held positions including maintenance technician, operations supervisor and plant manager for several companies including Pepsi in Waterloo, Sara Lee in New Hampton, ConAgra Foods in Waterloo, and The Crown Group in Waterloo. He ended his career with Trelleborg Wheel Systems in Charles City.
Pete attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He embraced a lifelong passion for motorsports and mechanics. He could fix anything! As a child, Pete modified his pedal bike to make it go faster, and later in life, his snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs and vehicles. He loved anything that boosted his adrenaline, providing an escape from reality with a sense of freedom. However, family was most important to Pete. His philosophy was to provide, protect and love his family. Pete was remarkably selfless while wanting the ones he loved to succeed and live to the highest quality of life.
Pete is survived by his wife of 33 years, Michelle; two children, Kayla Ann Shepherd (Justin Ciesielski), of Denver, Iowa, and Nicholas John Shepherd, of Janesville, Wisconsin; his father, Richard “Dick” Earl Shepherd Jr., of Oelwein; brother, Richard A. Shepherd, of Ames, Iowa; and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice, in 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Beth Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Pete’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.