Peter “Pete” John Shepherd, 55, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, due to complications of COVID-19.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Beth Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Pete’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.