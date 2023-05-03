Donations are now being accepted for Phase 2 of the Cedar River Park’s Tree Campaign, ‘Swing for the Trees’! In the fall of 2022, we received a generous donation, which completed Phase 1 of the campaign with that one donation putting 20 trees into the ground. Now that’s what we call a homerun!
In the spring of 2023, Phase 2 fundraising has officially started with the hopes that another 20 trees will be planted by the end of May.
Phases 3, 4, and 5 will be completed pending the amount of donations received. Each Phase will put 20 trees into the ground. This is where you can step up and be the MVP! With your donation to our tree campaign, we could have 100 trees planted in two and a half years!
Donations can be dropped off at Waverly City Hall at the Leisure Services Office or mailed to: Leisure Services Department, PO Box 616, 200 1st St. NE, Waverly, IA 50677. Please make checks payable to: City of Waverly.
Questions? Please call 319-352-6263.