Music of the Motown Era, performed by Phase 5, will be the feature of the next show at the Williams Center for the Arts, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. This show is the second show of the 2023-24 season.
An award winning Detroit-based group, Phase 5, performs a re-creation of the Motown classics.
They have evolved to become one of the most electrifying acts to come out of Detroit. They have developed a sound of smooth jazz mixed with a slamming “in your face” style of today’s Hip Hop and R&B. They are the recipient of the Best Live Performance at the Black Music Honors awards.
The Phase 5 show includes music originally recorded by Motown greats such as Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and the Four Tops. Their song list features “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Tracks of My Tears,” “I’ll Be There,” “Get Ready,” “Break Up to Make Up,“ and “I’ll Be Around.”
They are also known for their flashy, well-choreographed dance moves, as well as their glittering and eye-popping stage attire. Once you have seen this act, you will leave knowing that you have just witnessed something unique and different.
Phase 5 is currently performing in many national venues from Detroit to North Dakota. Their appearances in the Metropolitan Detroit area include MGM Detroit Grand Casino and the Motor City Casino. They were also the opening act for the mighty S.O.S Band featuring Whoodini and for Mr. Freddie Jackson.
They share their enthusiasm for the Motown sound wherever they go. The band leader, Mike Seville, expresses his conviction that Motown music has a magic that touches people of any age and any background.
Every Phase 5 show is designed to engage and entertain the audience. Their transitions from one song to the next, as well as their selections of songs cater to any audience...Phase 5 keeps the party rolling from beginning to end.
Tickets are still available, but the directors always recommend reserving or buying tickets as soon as possible.,
Tickets are $40.00 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.
Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.
K-12 students from Oelwein Community Schools are admitted free. Other students are $5 each.
The next show at the Williams Center will be Sun and Stars, a Legendary Evening of Early Rock Greats featuring Travis Ledoyt. It will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 pm.