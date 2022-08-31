The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, The Bremer County Historical Society, will be serving a crowd favorite in September. Please call 352-5678 to reserve your lunch to be picked up curbside, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Mixed Fruit Cup with Grapes, Cantaloupe, Watermelon & Berries
Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar
Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
“The Bremer County Historical Society & Museum is honored to partner with the Senior Center at the 506 Cafe. We are fundraising to repair the east wall of the museum so we can save our 1862 building and keep alive an interest in the history that links us to our past, gives enlightenment to our present & makes us imagine the future,” said Kathy Magnall, spokesperson for the Society & Museum.
“The Waverly Senior Center looks forward to partnering with other area non-profit organizations like the Bremer County Historical Society. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about them and their important role in the community while forging new friendships and raising funds at the same time,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center.
Remaining dates for 2022 506 Café lunches are: Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13.