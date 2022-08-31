The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, The Bremer County Historical Society, will be serving a crowd favorite in September. Please call 352-5678 to reserve your lunch to be picked up curbside, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work

September Menu: