Austin Phyfe led the University of Northern Iowa offensively in a 62-58 loss to visiting Nicholls State on Tuesday at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
The redshirt junior and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout posted a team-high 20 points for the Panthers (0-1). The 6-foot-9 forward was nine of 14 from the free-throw line and five of eight from the field. He also knocked down a 3-point field goal.
Phyfe grabbed seven rebounds, including seven on the defensive glass, tallied one assist and finished with a block.
UNI hosts the University of Vermont at 5 p.m. today.