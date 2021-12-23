Across Iowa and the U.S. flu vaccinations are significantly lower than a year ago. This is concerning to MercyOne physicians, who advise all eligible people age 6 months and older to receive a flu shot.
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again rising, controlling flu cases is expected to play a key role again in keeping health care resources available. The CDC currently reports increasing COVID-19 and flu activity in most of the country. MercyOne infectious disease specialist Dr. Ravi Vemuri is concerned Iowans are not remaining vigilant. He reminds everyone the flu can result in serious complications, including death, at all ages.
“In 2020 we saw lower flu activity because we were practicing COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking and hand washing, along with high flu vaccination rates,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, MercyOne Northeast Iowa chief medical officer. “This year, we’ve seen a decrease in those practices and large gatherings have resumed. Increasing the flu vaccination rate in our community is incredibly important as we head into the Winter months.”
Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows Iowa flu vaccination is down. Presently, 28.7% of Iowans ages 6 months and older are vaccinated compared with 38.5% receiving flu shots for the 2020-2021 flu season. In Black Hawk County, only 28.7% of residents have received a flu vaccine for the 2021-2022 flu season compared with 42.3% during the 2019-2020 flu season
With holiday gatherings ahead, MercyOne is confident in the safety of the flu vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Receiving a flu shot can help prevent getting sick with the flu. While a flu infection is still possible, the vaccine can help reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization.
MercyOne primary care providers are good resources for your vaccine questions. If you or your child have a scheduled appointment you can also ask to receive a flu shot. If you’re already scheduled to receive another vaccination, including an initial COVID-19 shot or booster shot, you can receive a flu shot safely at the same time.