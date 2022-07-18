Pianist Jean Hilbert of Waverly and Violinist Jacob Risse of Sumner will perform a collaborative concert featuring piano and violin music at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls on Sunday, July 31st at 1:30 p.m.
The program will contain arrangements of beloved hymns and folk tunes, classical style pieces as well as original works composed by Hilbert.
The concert is FREE and open to the public. Any free-will donations will be used toward the Hearst Steinway Repair fundraiser. For more information on the Steinway fundraiser, please visit the Hearst Center website at https://www.thehearst.org/ or contact by phone at 319-273-8641.
Jean Hilbert is a seasoned pianist, composer and Nationally Certified Teacher of Music from Waverly, Iowa. Her love for music and fascination with composition began at a very young age, however it wasn’t until many years later that she became passionate about expressing herself through her own original content.
Melding together personal experiences and her love for God, family, friends and nature with immersive song writing, she put pen to paper and in 1994 began recording and performing her own compositions while also holding down a day job. Jean was the co-founder and pianist for the Christian singing group "Reflections" from 2000-2011.
In 2014, following a 30-year career in the mortgage banking industry, she took an early retirement to focus solely on creating and performing her own music. Ever since, the artist has curated 6 solo piano albums consisting of mainly original work, but also some arrangements of cover songs, and a rich collection of hymns.
Classically trained throughout her formative years and in high school, Jean has continued to embrace her 'free-spirited' side that championed liberty and uniqueness, while also staying true to the genre. Painting vivid scenes in musical form through her rich and immersive song writing, Jean plans to release a new album in the summer of 2022, featuring piano and violin. One of her biggest joys is to embrace all opportunities to encourage and collaborate with young musicians.
Jacob Risse is a senior at Hillsdale College studying economics and math. He first remembers having an interest in playing the violin in kindergarten. His parents, thinking it was a passing phase, did not want to invest in a violin. Through persistent nagging, by the end of his second grade year of elementary school, Jacob convinced his parents to purchase him a violin – on one condition: he find his own teacher. That very week, through a woman at his church, Jacob located his first teacher, Carol Limburg, just fifteen minutes away in the town of Sumner, Iowa.
Carol, shaping his unique tone and attitude towards performing, gifted Jacob with a lifelong love of the violin, sacred music, and the Beatles. Now in college, Jacob studies violin under Dr. Melissa Knecht. While he does work on concertos and more “classical” pieces, Jacob enjoys playing hymns and other sacred music for church services and weddings.