The Bremer County is asking citizens to be more alert if they mistakenly pocket dial 911.
Instead of hanging up, which most do once they realize they have dialed in error, they should stay on the line and tell the dispatcher that it was an accidental call.
Sheriff Dan Pickett said that oftentimes, once they realize the call was accidental, most people hang up, but the dispatcher has already received the call and is obligated to call back.
“The biggest problem comes in when people do not answer when the dispatcher calls back to make sure everything is OK,” Pickett said.
In that case, Pickett added that the dispatcher sends a deputy or an officer to the address associated with the phone, taking resources and focus away from situations that need urgent help.
In domestic cases, for instance, Pickett said, one party dials 911 and another party gains control of the device and hangs up.
“We call back then and if we don’t get an answer, we send a deputy, and that is really needed in those cases,” Pickett said.
According to numbers posted on the Bremer County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the number of abandoned 911 calls has tripled in the last six years. In 2015, there were 584 such calls, and in 2021, with still a month and a half to go, there are so far 1,466.
The volume of calls puts pressure on the system, Pickett said.
“We need to follow up with these,” he said.
The solution, the post offers is this:
“Please do your part to get to know your devices and discover how they can call 911 and make them more secure.”