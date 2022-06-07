This year’s Pioneer Days festival in Clarksville kicks off on Thursday June 9th through Saturday, June 11th. A full slate of events including four live music concerts are planned, along with staples such as the grand parade, carnival midway, beverage garden, food stands, and more will return. The theme for this year is “Let The Good Times Roll”.
Thursday will kick off with bingo for adults and kids at library, starting at 1:00 P.M. The crowning of Miss Clarksville, the Little Mr. & Miss Clarksville, as well as winners being announced for the coloring contest, and more will be held at 6:30 P.M. at the Firemen’s Stage.
Thursday night will also be kid’s night at the carnival midway with a wristband special, and free face painting. New this year, the discount carnival tickets can be used to purchase wristbands, so make sure you stop into Casey’s or Iowa State Bank now through June 8th to save money with the discount tickets. The entertainment on Thursday night will be a street dance with the country band Wichita returning for a 7PM show. Bring your lawn chairs.
The popular Quilt Show is back after two years off. Dozens of handmade quilts will be on display throughout the public library starting Wednesday, and running through Friday during regular library hours.
Friday starts off with the golf outing at CARD, the quilt show at the library, and new this year will be the Mega Foam Blasters Experience in Reading park for kids starting at 1:00 P.M. Kids need to bring along their towels, as they are guaranteed to get wet! This a free event.
Also on Friday will be the return of the PEO Spelling Bee at the library for kids and adults starting at 3:00 P.M. The Firemen’s Auxiliary will be hosting a margarita bar in the beverage garden starting at 5:00. The live music will kick off at 8:00 P.M. with a country concert by Tyler Richton. Another wristband special will be held from 7PM to 10PM on the carnival midway.
Saturday will be a full day of events, starting with the Relay For Life benefit breakfast at the Amvet Hall from 8AM to 11AM. The CHS 125th anniversary all school reunion will be held at the school lunch room and west gym at 10:00. Registration begins at 9AM.
The Show & Shine Car Show is expanding this year. Classic cars and other vehicles are welcome to come show off their ride in front of the library, and extended to south Main Street, in front of the post office from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. The first 50 entries will get a free brat and drink at the beverage garden. The Grand Parade will follow the usual route starting at 2:00 P.M.Entries are encouraged to incorporate this year’s theme for the festival. Lineup starts at 1:00 P.M. near the water tower.
Another new event this year is a Teen Bags Tournament in Reading Park starting at 3:30 P.M. The event is sponsored by the After Prom committee, and all teenagers are encouraged to get a team together for the tournament. The afternoon entertainment at the Firemen’s Stage will be Throwback Jack. This will be the band’s first appearance at Pioneer Days, and will be performing 80’s and 90’s country music starting at 3:00 P.M. Bring your lawn chairs for this free concert.
The firemen’s auxiliary will also host another margarita bar starting at 3:00. New this year, the CHS Alumni Assn. will have a tent in front of city hall where those coming back to town for the reunion can gather to visit and connect with classmates in the beverage garden.
The evening entertainment will be the return of Hair Metal Radio. This 70’s and 80’s rock band from the twin cities area was a huge hit last year. See them on stage starting at 9:00 P.M. for a free concert. The final wristband special at the carnival midway will run from 7PM to 10PM.
The full schedule of events, along with other information, including the parade route map, are available on the festival’s page on Facebook and also www.clarksvilleiowa.com.