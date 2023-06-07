This year’s Pioneer Days festival in Clarksville kicks off on Thursday June 8 through Saturday, June 10. A full slate of events including four live music concerts are planned, along with staples such as the grand parade, carnival midway, beverage garden, food stands, and more. The theme for this year is “Back to the 80’s”.
Thursday will kick off with an open house at the Clarksville History Room at the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A new event this year called “Sew & Share” will encourage those that love to create hand crafted and sewing creations to bring them and share and discuss with attendees. The event will be held at the library starting at 10 a.m. Bingo for adults and kids will also be held at library starting at 1 p.m. The crowning of Miss Clarksville, the Little Mr. & Miss Clarksville, as well as winners being announced for the coloring contest, and more will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Firemen’s Stage. Thursday night will also be kid’s night at the carnival midway with a wristband special, and free face painting. Also new this year will be a balloon artist. Once again, the discount carnival tickets can be used to purchase wristbands, so make sure you stop into Casey’s, KJ Design Boutique, or Iowa State Bank now through Wednesday to save 25% with the discount tickets or wristbands. The entertainment on Thursday night will be a street dance with the country band Wichita returning for a 7 p.m. show. Bring your lawn chairs. A silent auction will be held downtown each of the three days, with a variety of items to bid on, with proceeds to benefit the CHS Washington DC/NYC trip.
Friday starts off with the golf outing at CARD. A new free event for kids will be held Reading Park. Chalk The Walk and yard games starting at 9:00 a.m. Also on Friday will be the return of the PEO Spelling Bee at the library for kids and adults starting at 3 p.m. The open house at the Clarksville History Room will continue for another day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Firemen’s Auxiliary will be hosting a margarita bar in the beverage garden starting at 5 p.m. The free live music will kick off at 8 p.m. with a new band to appear at Pioneer Days. Grand Marshall will perform a variety of music from rock to country on the Firemen’s Stage. The band has been popular at town festivals and casinos across central Iowa. Another wristband special will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the carnival midway.
Saturday will be a full day of events, starting with the Relay For Life benefit breakfast at the Amvet Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The CHS All School Reunion will be held at the school lunch room and west gym at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The Show & Shine Car Show is back this year. Classic cars and other vehicles are welcome to come show off their ride in front of the library, and extended to south Main Street, in front of the post office from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first 50 entries will get a free brat and drink at the beverage garden. The Grand Parade will follow the usual route starting at 2 p.m. Entries are encouraged to incorporate the 80’s theme for the festival. Lineup starts at 1 p.m. near the water tower. Another returning event this year is a Teen Bags Tournament in Reading Park starting at 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the After Prom committee, and all teenagers are encouraged to get a team together for the tournament. The afternoon entertainment at the Firemen’s Stage will be Throwback Jack. This will be the band’s return appearance at Pioneer Days, and will be performing 80’s and 90’s country music starting at 3 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs for this free concert. The firemen’s auxiliary will also host another margarita bar starting at 3 p.m. Once again this year, the CHS Alumni Assn. will have a tent in front of city hall where those coming back to town for the reunion can gather to visit and connect with classmates in the beverage garden. The evening entertainment will be another new band to appear at the festival. Farm Rock puts on a high energy country rock show. See them on stage starting at 9 p.m. for a free concert. The final wristband special at the carnival midway will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The full schedule of events, along with other information, including the parade route map, will be available on the festival’s page on Facebook and also www.clarksvilleiowa.com.