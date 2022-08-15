carbon pipeline meeting (copy)

An informational meeting on the proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through Bremer County will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. SW, in Waverly.

 ANELIA K. DIMITROVA photo

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 3 filed a written objection with the Iowa Utilities Board to the use of eminent domain for the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline.