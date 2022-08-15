An informational meeting on the proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through Bremer County will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. SW, in Waverly.
The Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 3 filed a written objection with the Iowa Utilities Board to the use of eminent domain for the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline.
Acknowledging proponents’ claim in the letter that carbon capture and storage benefit the entire public, the Bremer County Supervisors countered:
“Unlike regulated utilities, the pipeline is not granted a franchise to provide a service that benefits the entire public in a service area,” the letter reads. “... It seems the pipeline project will exclusively benefit private companies without providing a public service.”
The letter also presented concerns as to the restoration of ag land, drainage and “the effects on our long-term soil health.”
“We are also concerned that the loss of economic value on ... land used by the pipeline will be long-term, not just temporary,” the letter reads.
Butler County has also filed an objection letter with the utilities board. Fayette and Buchanan counties have not as of Monday.
Read the full letter of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors here: https://wcc.efs.iowa.gov/cs/idcplg?IdcService=GET_FILE&allowInterrupt=1&RevisionSelectionMethod=latest&dDocName=2096970&noSaveAs=1
The proposed pipeline is also planned to go through Buchanan County. An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., in Independence. A Fayette County meeting will be held at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 23 at The Coliseum on First Street SW at the corner with First Avenue, in Oelwein.
Navigator CO2 Ventures will inform the landowners along the pipeline route about the upcoming meetings by mail, Navigator Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson said.
People may attend any meeting. Burns-Thompson encouraged interested community members who are unable to attend the meetings to reach out on the website.
Starting in December the company has conducted more than 30 meetings across a wide swath of the project. In talks, it found some landowners preferred a one-time lump-sum payment and others wanted to be paid over time, so the company added a 20-year escalator clause to account for things like time, value and money, Burns-Thompson said.
“We cannot do any negotiations with them (landowners) until after we’ve had that meeting,” Burns-Thompson said.
Compensation overall, she said, fits into three general “buckets,” which a land agent will negotiate with owners.
The first type of compensation, easements, will be up to a 75-foot construction easement additional to a 50-foot ongoing non-exclusive easement. Landowners will still be able to tile on the easement but cannot put a house on it or deep rooted trees with a canopy that will impede flyover safety checks.
The second is crop loss. The company will pay 250% of anticipated loss prior to construction, using county average or personal yield records; tell the agent which is preferred.
The third is damages to existing infrastructure, such as tile, fences and so on.
On July 13, Donald Tormey, the Director of Communications for the Iowa Utilities Board, answered questions from Waverly Newspapers about the upcoming meeting.
WN: Have landowners been notified?
DT: Pursuant to IUB rules at 199-Iowa Administrative Code-Chapter 13, Navigator is required to send notice to all persons as they are listed on the tax assessment rolls as responsible for payment of real estate taxes imposed on the property and persons in possession of or residing on the property not less than 30 days prior to the meeting date.
WN: What is the purpose of the public meeting?
DT: The purpose of informational meetings is to provide landowners with information about the proposed project and about the IUB’s procedures, not to receive evidence on the project’s merits. At informational meetings, a representative of the IUB presents a summary of the legal rights of affected landowners, and a representative of the company explains the proposed project. After both presentations there will be a question-and-answer portion where those in attendance are able to ask questions. The company cannot begin right-of-way (easement) negotiations with landowners in a county until an informational meeting has been conducted in that county. The company cannot petition the IUB for a permit until at least 30 days after meetings have been held in all affected counties. Informational meetings are not evidentiary hearings upon which the IUB will base a decision. There is no formal record of the meeting.
WN: What would the Iowa Utilities Board do with the feedback?
DT: The purpose of informational meetings is to provide landowners with information about the proposed project and about the IUB’s procedures, not to receive evidence on the project’s merits. As stated in question 2, there is no formal record of the informational meeting. The IUB only considers written comments filed in the docket.
Iowa Code chapter 479B defines a hazardous liquid pipeline as a pipeline that transports crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, anhydrous ammonia, liquid fertilizers, liquefied carbon dioxide, alcohols, and coal slurries. Navigator’s proposed project would be a hazardous liquid pipeline because it would transport liquefied carbon dioxide.
Iowa Code chapter 479B gives the IUB authority to issue permits authorizing the construction, operation, and maintenance of hazardous liquid pipelines. A company may not construct a hazardous liquid pipeline without first obtaining a permit from the IUB.
A permit is a grant of authority by the IUB to build, operate, and maintain a pipeline. The company cannot file its petition for a permit with the IUB until at least 30 days after the final informational meeting has been held. After the petition is filed, the IUB holds a public hearing to evaluate the proposed pipeline. Notice of the hearing will be published for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in each affected county. At the hearing, the IUB hears evidence in favor of or opposing the proposed pipeline. After the hearing, the IUB will review all evidence and testimony and issue its decision order, which could grant the permit, grant the permit with modifications, or deny the permit.
WN: What options are available for land owners who do not want to allow easements?
DT: The IUB does not review or have a role in the easements that are entered into voluntarily between a landowner and the company. Landowners are not required to sign easements; however, if they choose not to sign, the company can request the IUB to grant them eminent domain authority. If the company requests the right of eminent domain, the IUB does review those easements when it considers whether to vest the company with the right of eminent domain.
WN: What’s the timeline for the completion of the land acquisition process?
DT: Navigator cannot begin to negotiate easements with landowners until after the informational meeting has been completed in that county. That voluntary process would continue up to the IUB’s scheduled public hearing dates.