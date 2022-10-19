Navigator Route

The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast.

Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records.

The company — which seeks to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across the entire state — sued four sets of northern Iowa landowners in August, claiming they have prevented its agents from doing the surveys.

Senior reporter Jared Strong has written about Iowans and the important issues that affect them for more than 15 years, previously for the Carroll Times Herald and the Des Moines Register. His investigative work exposing police misconduct has notched several state and national awards. He is a longtime trustee of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, which fights for open records and open government. He is a lifelong Iowan and has lived mostly in rural western parts of the state. This article appeared on Oct. 14 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.