PixelStudio
Courtesy Photo

This week, Pixel Labs, a marketing agency located in downtown Cedar Falls, announced the opening of its new production studio space, Studio212. This space features state-of-the-art technology and tools including RGB lighting, a four-person podcast booth, and top-of-the-line computer hardware and software. Zach Everman, Founder and CEO shares, “I was born and raised in the Cedar Valley, and always had a passion for production. This led me to invest and start my agency here. Since that time, we have grown quickly. When my dad and I were building the studio, I asked myself, ‘How can I use this to help others who have similar interests as me, but may not have all of the tools to do so? Then it hit me, let’s let college students use the space for free.”’ Zach was born and raised in the Cedar Valley, and fondly remembers those who introduced video production to him. “I would have wanted this while I was in school. I could try my crazy ideas and meet others who have similar interests.” he shares. Pixel Labs has strong relationships with local post-secondary institutions, calling on them often for high-quality talent when hiring. Specifically, the University of Northern Iowa holds a special spot in his heart. Zach studied media at the University of Northern Iowa and then started his career as a production specialist.