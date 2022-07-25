Notice is hereby given that the Plainfield City Council will conduct a public hearing on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to hear comments concerning amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Plainfield, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to quarterly rates for water service, Chapter 92.02, and sewer service charges, Chapter 99.01.
Plainfield City Council to hold public hearing Aug. 9
Anelia Dimitrova
