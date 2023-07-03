Thursday, July 6
5 to 7 p.m. Meal sponsored by Plainfield Welding, celebrating 40 years in business
5 to 10:30 p.m. Beer Garden open
5 to 9:30 p.m. Mechanical bull
5:30 to 6:30 Games for kids and haystack scramble
6 to 8 p.m. Balloon artist Daryl Anderson
6:30 p.m. Crowing of Little Mr. & Miss, Miss Plainfield and Citizen of the Year
7 to 9 p.m. Line dancing
7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Butler County Line performs
Friday, July 7
5 p.m. Food vendors open
5 p.m. Face painting
5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Mechanical bull
5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer garden open
9 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Chocolate Crackers performs
Saturday, July 8
9 to 11 a.m. Donuts and coffee in the tent served by Big 4 Chamber of Commerce
10:30 a.m. ”Cattle Drive” Parade down Main Street. $100 for best entry from First Bank
11 a.m. Food vendors open
12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Mechanical bull
11:30 to 1 a.m. Beer garden open
12:30 to 3 p.m. Author event “Randall Gritzner”
1 p.m. Best Western outfit contest
2 to 3:30 p.m. BINGO and crafts at the Library
1 to 4 p.m. Blow up water ride on main street
2 p.m. Bean bag tournament
3 to 6 p.m. Face painting
4:30 p.m. Watermelon eating contest
9 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Not Quite Brothers performs
10 p.m. Fireworks at middle school football field
Sunday, July 9
10:30 a.m. Community service with coffee and donuts at Baptist Church