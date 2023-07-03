Plainfield days schedule

Thursday, July 6

5 to 7 p.m. Meal sponsored by Plainfield Welding, celebrating 40 years in business

5 to 10:30 p.m. Beer Garden open

5 to 9:30 p.m. Mechanical bull

5:30 to 6:30 Games for kids and haystack scramble

6 to 8 p.m. Balloon artist Daryl Anderson

6:30 p.m. Crowing of Little Mr. & Miss, Miss Plainfield and Citizen of the Year

7 to 9 p.m. Line dancing

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Butler County Line performs

Friday, July 7

5 p.m. Food vendors open

5 p.m. Face painting

5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Mechanical bull

5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer garden open

9 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Chocolate Crackers performs

Saturday, July 8

9 to 11 a.m. Donuts and coffee in the tent served by Big 4 Chamber of Commerce

10:30 a.m. ”Cattle Drive” Parade down Main Street. $100 for best entry from First Bank

11 a.m. Food vendors open

12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Mechanical bull

11:30 to 1 a.m. Beer garden open

12:30 to 3 p.m. Author event “Randall Gritzner”

1 p.m. Best Western outfit contest

2 to 3:30 p.m. BINGO and crafts at the Library

1 to 4 p.m. Blow up water ride on main street

2 p.m. Bean bag tournament

3 to 6 p.m. Face painting

4:30 p.m. Watermelon eating contest

9 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Not Quite Brothers performs

10 p.m. Fireworks at middle school football field

Sunday, July 9

10:30 a.m. Community service with coffee and donuts at Baptist Church

