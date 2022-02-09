A Bremer County man has won a lottery prize of more than $63,000.
Zachary Liddle of Plainfield won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $63,028. He purchased his winning ticket at Love’s Travel Stop, 100 Monroe St. in Floyd, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called "scratchless" because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information, visit ialottery.com.