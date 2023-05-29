Plainfield Public Library Events
Movie-"Top Gun Maverick" June 16 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Bingo- Wednesday, June 28 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Movie- "The Lost City" July 21 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Bingo- Wednesday, July 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Summer Reading Library Events: Find Your Voice!
In Person Programming for elementary age kids- Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, July 12.
Passive programming for Summer Reading: Find Your Voice!
From June to August 14 The Plainfield Public Library will be implementing Passive Programming.
Passive allows patrons who can’t go to programming at a specific time/ day, but still wants to be involved.
The Passive Program includes, Preschool to Teenaged Bingo Sheets and Reading logs that can be filled out and returned in order to get a prize.
“Our Community Puzzle” where patrons can decorate a blank puzzle piece and show off how they fit in the community or show what they like about the community. At the end of the summer the pieces will be glued together & displayed.