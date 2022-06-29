Planning the Fourth of July celebration is an honor and a big job for the Shell Rock Fourth of July Committee.
For a second year in a row, Briley Miler, the committee president, is helped by Lindsey Schaedid, Kara Krull, Angie Mohn and Jennifer Averoff in that mission.
The committee’s goal is to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the community and to build on the tradition of generations of community members before them who had volunteered in that capacity.
“We want to continue having the celebration in our town,” Miller told Waverly Newspapers.
She said it takes between $30,000 to $40,000 to pay for the festivities, all money that comes from donations. About $15,000 goes to the spectacular display fireworks that are deployed from the area behind the school.
This year, the committee picked Flashing Thunder Fireworks, from Mitchell, for the job.
The rest of the funds go to activities, bands and other needs for the event, Miller added. She said she is grateful for the generosity of the community, individual donors and the sponsoring businesses.
This year’s bands include Redline, which will perform on Saturday and Throwback Jack, a county band with local musician Claire (Emerson) Epley playing the fiddle.
A variety of kids activities and a beer tent will also welcome guests to town.
Grand Marshals Matt and Angie Mohn will also be present at the parade, along with Bremer County royalty, floats, music and veterans displays.
Matt Mohn is the fire chief of Shell Rock, and the couple were voted Shell Rock’s royalty in the first adult prom event held in the community.
A 2013 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Miller is deeply invested in the community.
“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the celebration,” she said.