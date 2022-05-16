Selective demolition, an early step toward reconstructing the second story of 90 E. Bremer Ave., is underway, Echo Development Site Superintendent Wes Bruns tells Waverly Newspapers.
An upper story conversion project at 90 E. Bremer Ave., in Waverly was tentatively awarded $300,000 for eight units as part of the Downtown Housing Grant Program, the state announced May 5.
The Downtown Housing Grant awards were made in support of new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or below.
The program is a part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the towns where they work, the governor’s office announced. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act, State and Local Fiscal Relief funds.
The second story of the Palace Theatre has its own story, as it once housed Masonic groups, the American Legion and the Community Club — and developers are carefully planning to preserve historic elements.
Panther Builders and Echo Development are among the businesses spearheading the project.
Site Superintendent Bruns said in building and design, the parties are partnering with the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure historic features are “implemented and preserved in our plans.”
“We’re to a point where we’re OK to start demolition, to get areas cleaned out and observation,” Bruns said. “Making sure the structural components were what were designed, and there were no surprises.”
Longtime area residents will recognize that the east part of the site served as the Palace Theatre until a few years ago.
Part of the building was a Masonic lodge.
“The upper floors of the building are occupied by different Masonic bodies, the American Legion and the Community club,” as reported in the May 27, 1926, Independent-Republican in Waverly. It opened May 27 and 28.
The post office occupied the west side of the building, overlooking the river and the Palace Theatre, the east side. The basement contained a large dining area.
A.E. Smith of Waterloo was awarded general contract work on the $68,000 project, the newspaper reported.
The plan for how many apartments to put upstairs was revised downward to eight, Bruns said, in lieu of a plan with a higher number of units tied to the same address, on an online apartment list website.
“The units had to be reconfigured to preserve that area as it was when built in late 1920s,” Bruns said.
The upstairs plans call for a mix of apartments — studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all single-bath, he said.
“That space then will turn into a common space for the tenants, or a gathering space with furniture amenities,” he said. “That’s how we were able to incorporate the historic features but keep it as a useable space for tenants.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to see this project finally breaking ground and making progress,” said Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver.
As many know, the east side of the building housed the Palace Theatre until closing a few years ago.
In 2018, Movie Guys LLC, which shares an owner with Panther Builders in Brent Dahlstrom, was awarded a Main Street Iowa grant for a project there, according to the Waverly Chamber of Commerce website.
Delays notwithstanding, Toliver, who also directs Main Street Waverly, said the developers still have access to that funding, among other potential sources.