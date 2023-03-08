The Wartburg College esports program will have a new facility, President Neiduski announced on Feb. 20.
“We are excited to announce a new home for our esports team in Classroom Technology Center Rooms 200 and 201,” said Neiduski. “Remodeling work will start yet this month and is anticipated to be complete by the end of July 2023.
“Esports already has been popular with current and prospective students, and we believe this new location will help the program attract and retain more students,” she continued. “The project will be funded from donor gifts.”
Coach Josh Fischer has said this new space will help take the Wartburg program to the next level by providing more practice space, allowing for more participants, and increasing visibility.
The esports team is comprised of 25 members while playing Rocket League, League of Legends and other popular games.