On a rainy fall day, a plaque was dedicated commemorating the life of Paulina Coy Hamilton Pierce, the daughter of a Revolutionary War Soldier. Daughters of the American Revolution from across the state, as well as local history enthusiasts joined the Revolutionary Dames Chapter of DAR who conducted the dedication ceremony following the Presentation of the Colors by representatives from the Waverly American Legion.
Paulina Coy Hamilton Pierce is the daughter of Elisha Coy, who enlisted in the Continental Army at the age of 13 as a fifer. The position was an important one, because the shrill pitch of the fife could be heard at great distances, communicating commands to the troops.