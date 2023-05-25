Kids and pups are kindred spirits.
They are curious and cuddly and know no fear.
They rarely do as they are told and in truth, have a mind of their own, which is why they are so loveable.
Love is their language and they do not need words to express it.
A hug or a tail wag says it all.
Put otherwise, kids and pups go together like stories and reading.
That comparison was put to the test at the Waverly Public Library on Thursday, when Emily McClimon, the children’s librarian and storyteller extraordinaire, along with her fellow librarian, Trevor Krug, held a puppy storytime event on the patio facing the fish pond at the library on Thursday.
Long before the 9:30 a.m. kick-off, the patio filled with parents, babies, toddlers and younger kids, all ready for a pup-elicous time.
Emily read a couple of books about puppy adventures and Trevor strummed his guitar to familiar tunes.
“If you’re a puppy and you know it, give a bark,” they sang, with Emily holding a dog puppet. “If you’re a puppy and you know it, give a bark. If you are a puppy and you know it and you really want to show it, if you’re puppy and you know it, give a bark.”
The light-hearted song was irresistible and some of the barks that punctuated the lyrics did, in fact, come from the parents’ corners.
The weather temps had dipped a bit, but the kids’ energy made up for the mercury drop and the perfume from the nearby lilac bushes stimulated the senses.
Since the promised puppies were running a tad late, Trevor pulled out the fish food and took the kids and their parents to the pond next to the library.
In short order, the litter of Burmese Mountain Dog puppies arrived, unleashing a chaos of cuteness, hugs, licks and tail wags that had no end.
“I didn’t know there were that many kids in Waverly,” said Mary Dorpinghaus, a grandmother who came to the storytime with her daughter, Sarah, a little girl, Ozio George, and the girl’s dad, Philip.
A couple of babies continued to nap soundly despite the excitement as their older counterparts crawled, wagged their behinds and just helicoptered around at various speeds.
“Parents are so thankful to take the kids somewhere where they can get rid of the energy rather than at home,” Philip George said when asked if he was as happy as the kids to be here.
Waggingly, the event wrapped up the story time sessions at the library for the year.
Stephanie Yoder, of Shell Rock, who runs her in-home daycare, Shining Stars Daycare, came to the library for both the puppies and the stories.
"We love going to the library and everything that Emily and Trevor do," she said.
Asked if she was happy with the puppy debut and reception, Emily quipped, "You can't go wrong with kids and puppies."