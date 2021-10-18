EPWORTH – In the midst of preparing for the biggest game of the season, Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard reminded his team of last season’s hard-learned lesson.
The coach spoke about the difference between disappointment and discouragement.
“Disappointments will happen,” he said. “Discouragement is a choice.”
There was a reason for the lesson. Last season, the Go-Hawks were dealt two losses, including a season-ending blow, at Western Dubuque – the site of Friday’s Class 4A, District 2 showdown.
Hubbard’s players took the message to heart. Discouraged they were not. They were encouraged by another tough week of practice and had their minds set on avenging the past.
“You’re going to have to have people rally around you and help you,” the coach added.
The Go-Hawks did just that, flipping the script and outlasting and often overpowering Western Dubuque, 55-39, on a chilly, crisp mid-autumn night. They also clinched a spot in the 4A postseason. The Go-Hawks welcome archrival Decorah to Waverly on Friday with the District 2 title up for grabs. The Vikings, who also will qualify for the postseason tournament, defeated Waterloo East to remain undefeated in district play.
W-SR (7-1 overall, 4-0 District 2) struck first and opened a sizeable lead during Friday’s slugfest. The visitors took the lead without snapping the ball. Junior Jake Walker tackled Western Dubuque’s Spencer Zinn in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 W-SR lead with 9 minutes, 28 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks got the ball right back, and McCrae Hagarty found the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. The junior bruiser dashed 45 yards up the middle and across the goal line to make it a 9-0 lead for the visitors. A 31-yard field goal from junior Simon Ott made 12-0 with over 3 minutes left in the quarter.
“It was a fun game,” said Hagarty, who was less than 100% with a deep muscle bruise below his left shoulder. “Both offensively and defensively, we made some great plays.”
Hagarty, who said he took it easy during practice leading up to the game, added two more rushing touchdowns and ran for 125 yards on 18 carries. He also tied for the team lead with eight tackles.
“Coming in here, I felt great and ready to play,” he said.
His teammates did, too.
Jack Clemens, who had a career night through the air for the Bobcats, made it a 12-6 game after hitting Nick Bryant for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the waning minutes of the first quarter.
Clemens, who broke the school record for most passing yards in a game with 477 – which ranks 21st overall in Iowa High School Athletic Association 11-man history – was tough to get to. Most of his 41 attempts were quick releases. Rarely did he hold on to the ball for more than a second.
The senior hit Daviyon Gaston for a 22-yard score to hand the Bobcats their first lead of the night, 13-12, with 11:11 remaining before halftime, sending the crowd into a raucous. Hagarty quieted the hometown faithful two plays later with a 33-yard touchdown run to hand W-SR a 20-13 edge.
Clemens, however, was just getting warmed up. He found Andrew Oltmanns for a 19-yard strike to tie the game, 20-20, with 7:31 remaining before halftime. Clemens connected with Oltmanns again later on, this time for a 56-yard scoring toss and a 26-20 advantage.
Senior quarterback Grant Halverson’s 2-yard keeper in the final seconds gave W-SR a 27-26 lead at the intermission. A first half full of fireworks took nearly two hours to complete.
W-SR opened the second half with 21 straight points, including a pair of runs by Halverson and a 3-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hagarty to create some needed separation and move ahead, 48-26, with 1:54 left in the quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, so just going out there knowing we have to play the whole time is going to happen,” Hagarty said.
The Go-Hawks had thwart off a late rally from the Bobcats, who pulled within nine points at 48-39 after Bryant’s second touchdown pass of the evening. That would be the last time the Bobcats scored.
Hagarty rumbled into the end zone from 4 yards out to finish the scoring for the Go-Hawks. Dewey, who also finished with eight tackles, secured the win with an interception.
“In the first half, it was like tug of war. They would pull, we’d pull back,” Go-Hawks senior defensive back Austin Dewey said. “We’ve just got to pull harder, and we’ve got to send them a message that we’re more physical and we came out ready to play.”
Message delivered.
W-SR 55, WESTERN DUBUQUE 39
Waverly-Shell Rock … 12 15 21 7 – 55
Western Dubuque …… 6 20 7 6 – 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
W-SR: Zinn minus-3 carry safety, 9:28.
W-SR: Hagarty 45 run (Ott kick), 9:13.
W-SR: Ott 31 field goal, 3:13.
WD: Bryant 2 pass from Clemens (Willenbring kick), 1:28.
Second Quarter
WD: Gaston 22 pass from Clemens (Willenbring kick), 11:11.
W-SR: Hagarty 31 run (Newsom run), 9:41.
WD: Oltmanns 20 pass from Clemens (Willenbring kick), 7:31.
WD: Oltmanns 56 pass from Clemens (kick failed), 3:41.
W-SR: Halverson 2 run (Ott kick), 0:24.
Third Quarter
W-SR: Halverson 2 run (Ott kick), 6:13.
W-SR: Halverson 1 run (Ott kick), 2:00.
W-SR: Hagarty 3 interception return (Ott kick), 1:49.
WD: Oltmanns 45 pass from Clemens (Willenbring kick), 0:17.
Fourth Quarter
WD: Bryant 9 pass from Clemens (kick failed), 6:08.
W-SR: Hagarty 4 run (Ott kick), 2:44.
TEAM STATISTICS
W-SR Western Dubuque
First downs 20 21
Total Yards 342 527
Rushes-Yards 55-334 27-50
Passing Yards 8 477
Comp-Att-Int 2-11-1 21-41-3
Punt returns-Yards 0-0 2-6
Kickoff returns-Yards 8-100 6-60
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-60 9-79
Time of possession 28:48 19:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
W-SR: Newsom 22-159, Hagarty 18-125, Dewey 3-29, Folkerts 2-18, Halverson 7-3, Ott 2-1, TEAM 1-(minus-1). Western Dubuque: Zinn 18-52, Glausser 3-0, Clemens 5-(minus-1), TEAM 1-(minus-1).
Passing
W-SR: Halverson 2-11-1 8. Western Dubuque: Clemens 21-41-3 477.
Receiving
W-SR: Wilson 1-6, Ott 1-2. Western Dubuque: Brant 7-131, Oltmanns 6-208, Klein 3-48, Zinn 2-49, Gaston 2-29, Nauman 1-12.
DEFENSIVE STATISTICS
Waverly-Shell Rock
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Hagarty 7-1-8, Dewey 4-4-8, Armstrong 5-2-7, Roose 4-2-6, Walker 4-2-6, Folkerts 4-1-5, Newsom 4-1-5, Ott 1-4-5, McDonald 1-2-3, Poyner 2-0-2, Bibler 1-0-1, Gayer 1-0-1, Santoiemma 1-0-1, Soesbe 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Hagarty 4½-11½, Roose ½-½, Walker 2-7. Interceptions: Hagarty 1-3, Dewey 1-50, Roose 1-15. Pass breakups: Dewey 1, Walker 1, Newsom 1, Gayer 1.
Western Dubuque
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Frost 11-7-18, Glausser 5-8-13, Surface 3-3-6, Gardner 4-1-5, Hoffman 2-2-4, Staudenmaier 2-2-4, Boulting 1-3-4, Bryant 2-0-2, Burger 1-1-2, M. Klein 1-1-2, Oltmamnns 1-1-2, Steger 0-2-2, Clemens 1-0-1, C. Klein 1-0-1, Zinn 1-0-1, Delaney 0-1-1, Pins 0-1-1, Reed 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Gardner 1-2, Boulting 1-2, Oltmanns 1-3, Zinn 1-4. Fumble recoveries: Pins 1-0. Interceptions: C. Klein 1-0.