With substate tournaments starting this week, that means some final tune-ups on Thursday and Friday.
For Denver, the boys' and girls' teams played on Thursday, with the boy Cyclones playing in the Indee Invite on Saturday to close their regular season.
On Thursday the boys hosted the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs in a windy and hot game. In the first half, the Cyclones had to defend against the Bulldogs, who were going with the wind.
H-D-CAL opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the game with a strike by Alexis Hernandez.
Before the end of the first half, Hernandez was fouled in the goalie box and was granted a penalty kick, which sneaked past the Denver goalkeeper.
In the second half, after a fiery half-time speech by coach Senad Mrzljak, the energy changed for the Cyclones, as their offense was helped by the wind. Junior Laiken Foelske added the only goal for the Cyclones on a strike that found the back of the net.
At the Indee Invite, Denver played against number two-ranked North Fayette Valley to open the tournament.
The Cyclones held North Fayette to one goal in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net themselves. In the second half, North Fayette scored two more goals to make the final score of the game 3-0.
In the game against Independence, the first half for both teams was scoreless. The second half saw the only goal of the game for both teams as Independence scored to make the final score 1-0, moving Denver’s record to 4-10 on the season before their game against Benton on Monday.
The lady Cyclones took on Center Point-Urbana in an away game on Thursday. CP-U opened up the game with a goal early in the first half.
Denver’s Grace Hennessy tied up the game halfway through the first half with her third goal of the year. CP-U went on to score two goals in the second half to extend their lead and close out the game 3-1.
The loss moved Denver’s record to 8-4 on the season before their final game against Decorah on Monday, before substate starts.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s boys' team took on Postville in the final home game of the regular season.
In the first half, junior Derek Bienemann and Ryan Lindner each netted a goal a to take the Go-Hawks into halftime up 2-1. The second half saw some fireworks late in the half with Postville granted a penalty kick with seven seconds left in the half that found the back of the net to send the game into overtime.
Postville scored first in overtime to give them the win and move W-SR’s record to 2-11 before the season finale against Decorah Monday.
The number three-ranked W-SR girls' soccer team had two top-10 games on Friday against Lewis Central and number two Norwalk.
In the game against number six-ranked Lewis Central, senior Macy Smith netted a goal in each half, with both goals assisted by Anna Stromberg.
A top-three match-up between W-SR and Norwalk was a game that saw zero goals in regulation for both teams. Goalie Kaitlyn Eggena saw 15 shots in the game and finished with 15 saves, making it 69 saves on the season. In overtime, senior Morgan Aikey netted the winning goal to move W-SR’s record to 14-1 before their opening substate game next Wednesday.