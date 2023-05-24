JANESVILLE - Patience is a virtue and it was for the Janesville baseball team against Riceville on Wednesday night.
Keegan Eastman was the starting pitcher and he gave up a one-out double, but Kole Haan made a nice snag on the hot corner and doubled-up the runner on second to end the top half of the first with no runs.
Talan Pletz was able to keep the hot bat going for himself in the bottom of the first with a two RBI single up the middle to put Janesville up 2-0. The Wildcats went into the second inning leading by the same score.
With one out in the top of the second, Riceville blasted a ball to deep left that the Janesville left fielder missed and he thought the ball bounced over the fence, but the umpires called the hit a homerun.
In the top of the third inning trailing by one, Riceville tied up the game with a single up the middle and then a bloop single to center gave Riceville the 3-2 lead.
Pletz got his second home run in two games in the bottom of the third, this time a two-run shot to give Janesville the 4-3 lead. Trevor Forey got an RBI sacrifice fly just a few batters later to extend the lead yet again.
With two outs in the inning, Janesville wasn’t done with the hot hitting yet as Eastman blasted a triple to left center that cleared the loaded bases and gave the Wildcats the 8-3 lead.
On the mound, Eastman got his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the game to hold Riceville hitless in the fourth inning.
Gabe Meaney scored on an errant pickoff attempt to second base and Janesville ended the fourth inning leading 9-3.
In the fifth, Riceville got a bloop two-run single to cut the lead to 9-5.
Pletz got his third hit of the day, this time a two out, two RBI triple to extend the lead to 12-5.
Eastman was done on the mound after five strong innings that included 10 strikeouts, one walk, one hit batter, seven hits and five earned runs.
Haan took his place on the mound and he made easy work of the Riceville offense with two strikeouts and he set the Wildcats down in order.
Needing just three runs to end the game by mercy rule, Janesville got one off a wild pitch and Eastman ended the game with a two RBI triple to give the Wildcats the 15-5 win.
Pletz and Eastman led the way with five hits, three of which were triples, 12 RBI and two walks.
“He’s [Eastman] one of those guys that plays fall ball, spring ball and summer ball,” head coach Ryan Destival said. “He plays a lot of baseball, some 100 games a season. He’s going to Minnesota [Crown College] to play baseball next year, so I think baseball is his sport and he works hard at it.”
This was Destival’s second game, and second win, as head coach for Janesville and the preseason work led to those early season wins.
“Honestly, it’s all the work that we do in the preseason to get to this point and ready for opening day,” Destival said. “These guys work hard, they put the work in and it shows.”
Although the Wildcats only had six hits throughout the game, they were able to draw 11 walks with every batter drawing at least one. Dawson Graham and Tyler Hoodjer both had two.
The patience at the plate was the gameplan heading into Wednesday night’s game.
“I told them to be patient at the plate and get their pitch,” Destival said. “We are also really aggressive on the base paths which draws a lot of throws. We want the other team to make mistakes and putting pressure on the defense is how you win baseball games.”
Out of the six hits on the night, four of them were for extra bases.
“They’re [extra base hits] huge,” Desitval said. “Especially with the bases loaded or a couple guys on, taking advantage of those opportunities and not leaving guys on is how you win ball games. If you leave guys out there, you’re probably going to lose. Those guys stepped up in big moments and helped us win the game.”
Notable statlines
Hitting
Talan Pletz: 3-3, six RBI, one walk, one triple, one home run, one stolen base
Keegan Eastman: 2-3, six RBI, two triples, one walk
Pitching
Keegan Eastman: Five innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, seven hits, five earned runs. Credited with the win
Kole Haan: One inning pitched, two strikeouts, no hits allowed
Janesville.......... 2 0 6 1 3 3 — 15
Riceville............ 0 1 2 0 2 0 — 5