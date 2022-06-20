SHELL ROCK, Iowa – POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock awarded a total of $4,000 to seven organizations and individuals looking to better their communities as a part of POET’s 2022 Never Satisfied Grant Program.
The seven organizations are:
The Shell Rock Sportsmen Club received $500 to assist in installing an above-dam river access and landing and paving the access road to the dam.
The Waverly Exchange Club received $300 to “Sponsor a Hole” at their annual golf tournament, which raised funds to fight child abuse.
Amber Pugh received $1,500 to implement dyslexia education tools in two local elementary schools.
Allison Little Lambs Child Care received $500 to assist in updating their playground and safety equipment.
Madeline Sterken and Kaelyn Dixon received $200 to assemble food bags for Cedar Valley Friends of the Family as part of their Girl Scout Silver Award.
Clarksville Open Door Youth Center received $500 to assist in renovating a recreation center for youth in the area.
The New Hartford Splash Pad Committee received $500 toward adding a splash pad to the New Hartford City Park (Packwaukee Park).
“At POET, we work every day to make the world a better place,” said Kristin Clay, General Manager at POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock. “That mission begins here at home. A multitude of individuals and organizations in the Shell Rock area strive every day to improve our community, and this is one of the ways we can support them in their missions.”
Through POET’s Never Satisfied Community Grant Program, individuals and organizations were invited to apply for funding for projects aimed at changing their community for the better. For more information, visit poet.com/neversatisfied.
For photos of the donation, please visit: https://poet.box.com/s/ptoqbay3juy8an7ynredjh45dzp75ziq