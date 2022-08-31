SHELL ROCK, Iowa – POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock donated two $2,000 grants to the Clarksville and Shell Rock Fire Departments.
Both the Clarksville and Shell Rock Fire Departments will use the grant to upgrade their radio communication systems. This includes replacing their truck radios and the portable hand-held radios utilized by the department.
“The Clarksville and Shell Rock Fire Departments provide a vital service to our community and our business,” said Kristin Clay, General Manager of POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock. “We are grateful for their service and honored to be able to assist them in any way we can.”
POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock provides regular donations to the local fire departments to assist in purchasing the gear their team needs to best serve the community and keep the firefighters safe.