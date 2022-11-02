WAVERLY, Iowa — Martín Espada, the speaker at the upcoming Michaelson, Briner & Kildahl Literary Symposium at Wartburg College, knows changing the world isn’t easy.

Espada, a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, has long advocated for social justice as a tenant lawyer, essayist, and poet. Lately, he has used his platform to draw attention to the plight of immigrants at the border and Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane María, featuring both in “Floaters,” winner of a 2021 National Book Award.