SHELL ROCK– This December, the team at POET Bioprocessing – Shell Rock took it upon themselves to spread Christmas cheer through three different holiday-giving initiatives.
POET team members chose two wish lists from the Angel Tree Project to fulfill in addition to purchasing, wrapping, and delivering the gifts. The facility also hosted a Toys for Tots box, which team members filled with toys and gifts for local children to be delivered in time for the holiday. Lastly, POET donated turkeys to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. They will be given to local families in need to be used for Christmas dinner.