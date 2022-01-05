WAVERLY — As the winter holiday break gets put in the rear-view mirror, high school basketball teams get back to the court this week with some of the usual shaking off of the rust after two weeks of inactivity.
For Class 4A No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock, they did have a game under their belts heading into their non-conference home date Tuesday with Class 3A No. 6 Center Point-Urbana. However, early in the game, it seemed the gameplay may have been weighed down by that extra helping of mashed potatoes.
Ryley Goebel scored 20 points for the Stormin’ Pointers to lead everyone, while CP-U held the Go-Hawks to just 25.7% from the floor, including 2 for 18 in the first half, to take a 40-34 victory at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Pointer coach Phillip Klett said W-SR was going to be a tough test for his squad as the schedule resumed after Christmas.
“Going on the road here, and they’re a good program, we knew it was going to be a grind,” Klatt said. “I thought the first half, defensively, we did a pretty good job, and I knew they could come out in the third quarter and come at us, which they did and take the lead a little bit. I thought we did a nice job of responding and stopping the flow and getting back and making some shots and doing some stuff defensively to make some stops and get back into the lead.
“It was a good win. We needed a game like this to come out of break and learn some things and get better at playing these games.”
Go-Hawk coach Greg Bodensteiner said though his squad didn’t win, it was the type of game he was looking for.
“It was exactly what this team needs,” Bodensteiner said. “What a great challenge. It was a really good team, they really made us uncomfortable, and they did some things we hadn’t seen, an incredible opportunity for this team to grow when we leave (Tuesday) and come back to work (Wednesday).
“Other than the loss, I think this is everything that team needs and needed, and it’s going to really pay off for us.”
The Pointers (9-1 overall, 7-1 WaMaC) built a 21-11 lead at the halftime break, with Goebel scoring 13 points on 5 for 9 from the floor and 2 for 3 from the free throw line.
W-SR (8-2, 4-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) was held without a field goal for the entire second quarter. If it wasn’t for Katelyn Eggena going 6 for 6 from the line, the halftime deficit would have been wider.
Bodensteiner said both teams were implementing pressure defense that caused many turnovers throughout the opening 16 minutes.
“It was pretty physical, and it was just chaotic, honestly, and messy, and we couldn’t find our composure enough to really execute on offense.
“I look back, and we could’ve been way better execution-wise. We ran something, and Trinidee Moore unfortunately missed a layup, Macy (Smith) got by once and missed a layup. All of those things add up. If a few of those go our way, now it’s a different game at halftime and moving forward.”
Klett was disappointed that his team got in foul difficulty, allowing Eggena to go to the line.
“That’s how they stayed in the game,” he said. “Otherwise, we could’ve had some separation. They were struggling to score. Them hitting free throws kind of kept them in the game, and the third quarter, they came out and was able to come back and catch us from that point on.”
In that third quarter, Moore nailed a 3-pointer at the 6:18 mark to break a drought of nearly 14 minutes to draw the Go-Hawks within 21-14. Brenna Bodensteiner made two free throws to pull W-SR within five, but then Laine Hall drained one at 5:02 to keep the Pointers ahead, 23-16.
After Eggena made a pair from the stripe, she added a bucket at 3:06 of the penultimate period to bring W-SR within 23-20. Moore then hit another trey to the game at the 2:55 mark. Tayler Reaves put CP-U back up with a bucket with 2:37 left in the frame, but Lindsey Overmann hit one from behind the arc to give W-SR the 26-24 lead with 2:18 to go.
After that, the Pointers regained control. A Kora Katcher deuce followed by a traditional 3-point play by Goebel gave CP-U the 29-26 lead going into the final turn.
Klett gave W-SR full credit in getting back into the contest with that third quarter.
“They did a nice job in what they do,” he said. “They came out and hit us right in the face, and we didn’t respond very well. They were aggressive and made shots, and defensively, they kind of stifled us for a little bit.
“I think once we kind of settled down, we were rushing shots, and we were able to grind out a couple of points in that third, and in the fourth quarter, we played a lot better.”
Klett said that Goebel was the key to the Pointer win. She added six rebounds, three assists, five steals and four blocked shots to her stat line.
“She’s our leading scorer for a reason,” Klett said. “She’s done it for so many years, and that’s kind of her role. She does a good job with that. When we need a bucket, she can go get a bucket for us.
“We do a lot of things through her, and with that, I thought the girls did a nice job of finding her in the right spot, find the other girls in the right spot defensively when she got in foul trouble, the other girls did a nice job of stepping up defensively and keep us in the game until we could get back into the game.”
Rick added eight points, Reaves had five, Addy Tupa had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help extend the lead, and Katcher and Laine Hadsall added two each.
Meanwhile, Eggena had 14 to lead the Go-Hawks, while going 8 for 8 from the line and 3 of 8 from the floor. Brenna Bodensteiner had eight, including 2 for 6 from long range, and Moore had six on 2 of 5 from downtown.
Greg Bodensteiner said his team just needed to play composed.
“We have some kids who can put down shots,” he said. “You just need to get in rhythm and move the ball at the right times and take advantage of the right things. It took way longer than I really wanted it to.
“I thought we did a nice job, when we could, of getting Katelyn some nice touches and sprinkling in some baskets there.
“She’s going against a Division I kid who’s going to play at UNI next year (Goebel) the whole night. I thought she battled like heck and did a great job. (Goebel) gave us more issues with the steal and layup she got in the first half when that chaotic mess was going on. I was shocked that we held her to 20. It felt like 250, because she seemed to get a bucket every time they needed one.”
GO-HAWKS DOWN CHICKASAWS, 66-42
NEW HAMPTON — W-SR was able to open the second half of the season with a 66-42 victory at New Hampton on Monday, a make-up game from a date that was postponed on Dec. 10 due to an expected winter storm.
Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 18 points on the night on 6 for 7 from the floor and 6 of 7 at the line. Brenna Bodensteiner came off the bench to score nine points, going 3 of 7 from long range, while Moore added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Chickasaws (3-5, 0-3) were led by Carlee Richard with 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks. However, no other New Hampton player had more than four points.
After Tuesday’s game, Greg Bodensteiner said that the game in the Chickasaws’ gym was just as sloppy, being the first game out of the break.
“We were pretty efficient offensively once we got things going,” he said. “We didn’t shoot it great from the perimeter, but we played a lot of kids. We had 13 kids who scored. Scoring 66 points might be our season high, but they scored 42, which is the most we’ve given up all year. A little bit of that was the pace and the way the game unfolded.
“I thought we battled. We knew it was going to be a little rough and tumble, a little ugly, being that first game out of break. We were able to chip a little rust off and go to work.”