Recently our office has taken two complaints of attempted fraud/scam from residents within the city regarding individuals identifying themselves as Waverly Police Officers. In one, the name Officer Cooper was used. They also have given the correct phone number for our police department telling the resident they can call if they want to validate.
These people are explaining how they are investigating identity theft violations or drug offenses and the resident must send payment to avoid being jailed for these offenses.
UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES will the police department demand money for a person to avoid being criminally charged. If anyone contacts you with a similar scenario, DO NOT send any money.
Politely tell them you will call your local police to verify this information, then call 319-352-5400, option #3 for communications to report the scam. As always with these scams, be suspicious and don't become a victim! Verify any suspicious calls demanding money with the Waverly Police Department.