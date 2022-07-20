The next performance scheduled for Reading Park in Clarksville will feature “Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen” on Sunday evening, July 31st. The performance will begin at 7:00 P.M at the bandstand, located across from the Clarksville Public Library.
A grilled hamburger and hotdog supper will also be served as a fundraiser for the Clarksville YSF, beginning at 6:00 P.M., and the popcorn stand downtown will also be open. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. A portion of Greene Street adjacent to the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating. No admission is charged, but free-will donations will be accepted. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled.
Mix a variety of German, Czech & Slovenian style polkas and waltzes, a bit of traditional country, two steps, and some big band, and that is what you will hear that evening with this five-piece band from the Cedar Rapids area. Becky Livermore has been performing throughout the United States since 1988. People remember the band best by two things: Becky’s bare feet, and their variety of music. She started playing barefoot simply because it was more comfortable than playing with shoes on. The band has performed for over 30 years in ballrooms, at festivals, and all sorts of dances throughout the United States, including at the Smithsonian Institution’s Festival of American Folklife in Washington, D.C.
In the event there is a threat of rain, updates will be available on the Clarksville Community Bulletin Board page on Facebook, and a recorded message will be available by calling (319) 278-4644 after 4:00 P.M. on the day of the show.