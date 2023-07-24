Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Hot. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.