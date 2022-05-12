Poppy Week in Waverly May 16-21

The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 will once again be distributing large poppies to local businesses next week. Auxiliary members will be visiting businesses at the beginning of the week, and our small poppies will be available for donations at Fareway and Hy-Vee entrances Thursday through Saturday. Our poppies are assembled by veterans living at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, and the contributions we receive help assist our area veterans and military families. Our chairman for large poppies for this event is Kathy Epley, and co-chairmen for small poppies are Marlys Minnaert and Maxine Barber.
