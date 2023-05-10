The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 will once again be distributing large poppies to local businesses during the third week of May. Auxiliary members will be visiting businesses at the beginning of the week, and our small poppies will be available for donations at Fareway and Hy-Vee entrances Thursday through Saturday. Our poppies are assembled by veterans living at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, and the contributions we receive help assist our area veterans and military families. Our chairman for large poppies for this event is Kathy Epley, and co-chairmen for small poppies are Marlys Minnaert and Maxine Barber.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
76°
Sunny
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage: 47%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:53:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:28 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Waverly Palace Theater reconstruction ongoing, exterior upgrade in progress
-
W-SR senior spotlight 2023: Willum Spree
-
Fresh picks, down-to-earth people: Waverly's Farmers Market blooms around new shelter, kicks off season
-
Go-Hawk Manufacturing crafts commemorative Green Bridge installation; Historic Preservation Commission to unveil plaque May 13
-
W-SR, Denver 11U baseball open Cedar River Park with first games