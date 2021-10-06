Positivity uplifts spirits and moves minds and bodies alike.
This is one of the enduring messages of the Go-Hawk Hustle 5K at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Wednesday morning.
What a great display of effort and endurance the experience proved out to be as fifth-through-eighth-graders and many of their teachers, including Principal Jeremy Langner, powered through the route to put the 2021 run in the books.
Adding to their mindset and physical preparedness was a whole army of cheerleaders who were positioned along the route, ringing miniature cowbells and waving pom poms.
That show of support helped many of the runners through the hard parts of the run.
Along Second Avenue, mom Lynette Telleen kept her encouraging words simple: You got this!
She reassured the runners that this is the last big hill they have to conquer and it is all downhill from there.
The words and the sound of the cowbell seemed to have an immediate impact on the runners and even if they looked exhausted, they visibly picked up the pace as they approached Telleen.
Somehow, the power of positivity clicked with the brain and it charged up the limbs to move faster and the lungs to breathe deeper.
At the corner of the hill, Holly Jacobsen and teacher Kevin Kueker, the high-school boys cross country coach, kept up the spirits high as well.
Further down the street, a group of People’s Insurance Agency office workers had decorated a portion of the route with colorful frills and as runners entered the joy-filled space, some were sprayed with confetti-like strings, amid cheers, much to the amusement of the kids.
The route was as much joyful as it was arduous. Some ran, some walked, but all were determined to finish it. One girl accomplished the feat in stocking feet, holding her shoes as she jogged.
Along Fourth Avenue Southwest, which runs in front of the high school, some parents and residents had created makeshift watching stations, cheering the runners, their kids and their peers.
Jenny Thompson, one of the moms, was parked in the driveway, and waited patiently with the family dog, June.
It was quite the cheerleading squad and Jenny’s fifth-grader, Clay, really appreciated it, running out of the route to pet the family pup, and then rejoining the course.
Cheers also cascaded from the open windows of classrooms along the route.
A small group of high school students stood by one of the entrances toward the end of the street, and clapped, cheered, and high-fived some of the runners.
Ashley Klamfoth, one of the seniors, said showing school spirit sends a message to the middle schoolers.
“When they get into high school, they’re going to be accepted,” Klamfoth said, “and it just shows how much the community accepts them and shows them how much we support them.