I remember the day vividly.
The relentless heat and humidity; the goosebumps; the anticipation; the hype. All of it.
Friday, Aug. 29, 2008 – the first football game of my senior season at Eureka High School. We played at Lafayette High School – the school I was supposed to go to; the one both my older sisters attended.
Before I go any further, some context and a brief backstory.
I was bullied during my childhood while growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis. I was made fun of for the clothes (khaki shorts, polo shirts) I wore and how I looked (husky). During middle school, one of my coaches called my house to tell me how uncoachable I was. After one game in particular, I was forced to clean up the entire field – trash, down markers, etc. – while the rest of my teammates snickered and joked in the distance.
The harassment didn’t only happen outside of school, but in the hallways and classrooms as well. No matter how often I went to the administration, nothing was done to change it.
It was a dreadful time. I felt helpless. My family, especially my mother, saw the constant tears streaming down my face. I stopped riding the bus to school, instead catching a ride from my mother on her way to work each morning.
I needed to make a change.
Following my eighth-grade year – the final year of middle school – I decided to transfer to a high school less than 10 miles down the road.
It was the best decision I made.
Fast-forward to that steamy August night – the first game of my senior season against the school I was supposed to attend. I started at right guard and long snapper.
As we departed for the short trip, nerves began settling in. When we got off the bus, man, a wave of anxiety overcame me. To say I was pumped up would be a drastic understatement. I knew many of those same kids who gave me such a hard time growing up were on the other side of the field. I was dead set on doing anything and everything I could to (legally) hit as many of them as I could. (Within the whistles, of course.)
We won the game, 12-7. It was the first win against Lafayette in school history.
As I jogged over to the sideline, wiping my face from the dripping sweat, I waved to my mother and family in the stands. It was the best moment of my football career.
The season went on and we came within a game of playing for a state championship. Then, in a blink of an eye, it was over.
Fast-forward to Friday, when most Iowa high schools will kick off their respective seasons. Seniors will be lacing up their cleats and buckling their chin straps and shoulder pads for one more go-round.
This is your moment. Own it.
Legendary country singer Kenny Chesney’s 2010 hit “The Boys of Fall” is a popular tune this time of year. It’s a song full of memories from generations of football players.
Here’s to boys of fall. Now, go out and enjoy this last go-round for us all.