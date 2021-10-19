Potters

Will Potter, center, was named the Waverly Exchange Club’s September student of the month. He is pictured with his parents, John and Leslie.

 Courtesy photo

The Waverly Exchange Club recently recognized Will Potter, son of John and Leslie Potter, as its September student of the month.

Will has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is active on the Student Senate, robotics team, speech, debate, mathletes, mock trial and cross-country.

In his leisure time, he volunteers at the library and with the Iowa Department of the Blind and is president of his 4-H club. Will plans to go to Iowa State University to study engineering.