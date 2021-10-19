The Waverly Exchange Club recently recognized Will Potter, son of John and Leslie Potter, as its September student of the month.
Will has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is active on the Student Senate, robotics team, speech, debate, mathletes, mock trial and cross-country.
In his leisure time, he volunteers at the library and with the Iowa Department of the Blind and is president of his 4-H club. Will plans to go to Iowa State University to study engineering.