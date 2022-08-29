Shell Rock River cleanup

On Sunday, a hazmat contractor cleaned up the spill from the non-PCB mineral oil that emerged from the three transformers hitting the ground on Saturday after a tree fell over during a storm on Main Street near Cherry Street in Shell Rock. The cleanup took place on the street, the storm drain and along the bank of the Shell Rock River near the site of the spill.

 courtesy photo

An evening storm passing through Shell Rock Saturday resulted in a power outage and a contained spill into the Shell Rock River, according to Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy.

The company was notified around 7:07 p.m. on Saturday that a tree had fallen on an overhead line on Main Street near Cherry Street. It took down one pole which had three transformers mounted on it.