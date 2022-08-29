An evening storm passing through Shell Rock Saturday resulted in a power outage and a contained spill into the Shell Rock River, according to Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy.
The company was notified around 7:07 p.m. on Saturday that a tree had fallen on an overhead line on Main Street near Cherry Street. It took down one pole which had three transformers mounted on it.
Greenwood said the power outage affected 470 customers, but by 9 p.m. all but 12 customers were restored to power. Shortly after 6 a.m. the next morning, 11 of the 12 remaining customers were back on the grid. On Monday morning, the 12th customer was also up and running.
Meanwhile, the crew responding to the outage on Saturday noticed that there was oil coming from the downed transformers.
An environmental response contractor was called to clean up the oil from the storm drain and the immediate area, Greenwood added. At that time, the crew did not notice a sheen on the river.
On Sunday morning, however, it was noticed that there was a sheen on the river near the site of the fallen transformers. A hazmat contractor crew was called to the scene, according to Greenwood.
He added that the transformers contain mineral oil that is non PCB, or polychlorinated biphenyls, which were barred from production in 1979.
The cleanup efforts included cleaning the area where the transformers hit the ground and cleaning the storm drain.
“On the river, the environmental response contractor removed rocks and vegetation with which the mineral oil may have come into contact,” Greenwood said in an email to Waverly Newspapers. “Additionally, the contractor placed absorbent collection materials on the surface of the affected area and plans to remove those materials on Wednesday.
“By boat, the contractor examined the river downstream from the spill and did not observe any evidence of a mineral oil sheen,” Greenwood continued. “The spill was properly contained.”
MidAmerican notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Sunday, Greenwood said.
Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young had no comment.