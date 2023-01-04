Do you help take care of a child with special health and behavioral needs? If so, you are not alone. Over 43.5 million family caregivers in America provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, social, homemaking and other services on a daily or an intermittent basis. “Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need,” says Dawn Dunnegan, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach.
ISU Extension and Outreach offers educational resources for family caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide tools you need to take care of yourself. If you take good care of yourself, you will be better prepared to take good care of your child with special health and behavioral needs. As a participant you will learn how to: reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance your life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.