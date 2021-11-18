Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting its annual Pre-Session Legislative Reception for investors from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
Each year Grow Cedar Valley hosts a pre-session reception as an opportunity to meet and converse with state legislators from across the Cedar Valley region. Grow Cedar Valley will unveil its Legislative Policy Agenda during the event.
Investors are encouraged to attend to voice support for pro-business policies and the projects and programs that will make the Cedar Valley an even better place to live and operate a business.
Premier sponsor for this event is the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. The reception is presented in partnership with Butler County REC, East Central Iowa REC and Grundy County REC.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 7. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or visit www.growcedarvalley.com.
About Grow Cedar Valley
Grow Cedar Valley, formerly known as The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, is the economic and community development leader responsible for bringing business and community together to grow opportunities for the Cedar Valley. Learn more at www.GrowCedarValley.com.