The area baseball teams are hitting the diamond for their first games of a short, but busy season.
The Go-Hawks faced off against Forest City on Thursday and they were looking for their first win after two tough losses.
Waverly-Shell Rock was able to get on the board first with two big runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
That 2-0 lead lasted until the top of the fourth where the Go-Hawks were able to tack on another run to go up 3-0.
It didn’t take long for W-SR to add another run as they put up one run in the fifth inning.
In the seventh and final inning of the night, W-SR was able to add an insurance run to go up 5-0. The Go-Hawks went on to win by the same score.
W-SR is now 1-2 on the season. Stats were not available at the time of publishing.
Last Thursday, the Denver Cyclones opened their season against second-ranked Newman Catholic.
Game one of the double-header was a barn burner from start to finish.
The Cyclones were able to put up seven runs in the first inning and the Knights added two in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to 7-2.
Newman added on one run in the bottom of the second and the Cyclones responded with one of their own in the top of the third.
The Knights were able to tack on four runs in the bottom of the third to put the score at 8-7.
With three runs in the bottom of the fifth, Newman took the lead 10-8.
After a combined 12-run sixth inning, the game was tied at 15-15 heading into the final frame of the game.
The Knights were able to walk off the Cyclones and they came away with the 16-15 win.
In game two of the night, Newman was able to take a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Denver got on the board in the third with two runs, but the Knights were able to extend their lead to 11-2.
In the fourth inning, Denver put up one run, but Newman added two runs in the fifth inning. The Knights went on to win by a score of 13-3.
On Friday, the Cyclones faced off against West Marshall.
In the third inning, the Trojans took a 2-0 lead and there was no scoring until the seventh inning.
In the seventh, both teams were able to notch on two runs and West Marshall won the game 4-2.
In game two of the night, the Cyclones got on the board first with a run in the first inning to go up 1-0.
In the top of the third, the Trojans put up four runs to Denver’s one to take a 4-2 lead.
An eight run fourth inning allowed the Trojans to put the Cyclones behind 12-2.
In the fifth and sixth innings, Denver was able to put up six runs total to cut the lead to 12-8, but the Trojans added one more run in the seventh to win 13-8.
Stats for all four games were unavailable at the time of publishing.