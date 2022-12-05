The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to be at in person.
Clarksville girls at Don Bosco
After starting the year 2-0, the Clarksville girls basketball team was looking to keep that up against Don Bosco on Friday night.
The Indians kept the win streak alive with a dominant 67-28 win over the Dons.
Stats were not available on Bound at the time of publication.
Clarksville boys at Don Bosco
The Clarksville boys basketball team was able to squeak out a tough win against a 1-0 Don Bosco team on Friday.
The Indians jumped out to an early 20-7 lead and continued to lead 42-26 at halftime.
After the half, the Dons made a furious comeback, outscoring the Indians 16-10 in the third quarter.
In the final frame, the Indians were outscored yet again 16-7, but were able to hold on for a 59-58 victory.
Eli Schmidt and Jacob Stouffer combined for 40 points to lead the Indians and Stauffer also led the team in rebounds with eight.
Wapsie Valley boys at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
In the first game of the season for the Warrior boys basketball team, it struggled to find the bottom of the basket against the Rebels.
The Rebels jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first and extended that lead to 24-16 at halftime.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck continued to put pressure on Wapsie Valley in the third quarter, taking a 43-24 lead.
The Rebels came away with the 56-29 win.
Stats were not available on Bound at the time of publication.
Wapsie Valley girls at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
It was a very up and down game for the lady Warriors against the Rebels.
The Warriors were able to take a 17-12 lead after the first frame, but were only able to muster two points in the second quarter and the Rebels took a 27-19 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Wapsie Valley began its comeback and trailed by just four to end the third.
The fourth quarter saw the teams tied at 42-42 and the game went into overtime. The Warriors were able to come away with a tough 50-46 win over the Rebels.
Stats were not available on Bound at the time of publication.
Nashua-Plainfield girls at Northwood-Kennsett
After starting the season 1-0, the Huskie girls basketball team was looking to start the season perfect.
When the first quarter horn sounded, the Huskies were leading 8-6 over the Vikings.
The Vikings rallied back in the second and took a 16-13 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, N-K dominated, outscoring Nashua-Plainfield 15-4 and took a 31-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
It was much of the same in the fourth quarter as the Vikings outscored N-P 17-3, and won the game 48-20.
Kadence Huck led the Huskies with five points. N-P only shot 24% from the field and 5% from deep.
Nashua-Plainfield boys at Northwood-Kennsett
The Huskies boys basketball team was looking for its first win of the season against the Vikings.
After the first quarter, the Huskies were trailing 20-6, but mounted a comeback and trailed 33-25 at half. N-P then tied it up at the end of the third quarter, 43-43.
A 17-point fourth quarter propelled the Huskies to a 60-57 win.
Matthew Malven led all scorers with 20 points.