The prep basketball review highlights games from around the area.
W-SR girls basketball vs Mason City
The Go-Hawks were looking to make it to the regional finals, but first they had to face off against Mason City on Saturday.
The game started off dead even, 10-10 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Riverhawks took a slim 28-24 lead and they extended that to 42-33 after the third.
Mason City was able to hold off the Go-Hawks for a 54-41 win, ending Waverly-Shell Rock’s season.
Katelyn Eggena finished with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds.
W-SR finished with a 16-7 record and will graduate four seniors from this team.
Denver girls vs Aplington-Parkersburg
After a strong win over Sumner-Fredericksburg in the opening round, the lady Cyclones had to face off against the Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg for the third time this season.
The game started off close with the Cyclones trailing 14-10, but A-P was able to take a 24-18 lead heading in to the break.
After three quarters, Denver trailed 40-29 and the Falcons came away with the 52-32 win.
Denver finished off their season with a 10-14 record.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Denver boys vs Beckman Catholic
The Cyclones opened up their playoffs with a win over Oelwein and they had to travel to Beckman Catholic for round two.
Denver’s offense started off ice cold and trailed 15-3 after the first quarter.
The Trailblazers extended their lead to 47-27 after three quarters and they put Denver away with a 60-41 win.
Keaton Rothmeyer led Denver with 17 points and Eli Ricketts finished with five rebounds.
The Cyclones closed out their season with a 10-14 record.