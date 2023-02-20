Ball

The prep basketball review highlights games from around the area.

W-SR girls basketball vs Mason City

The Go-Hawks were looking to make it to the regional finals, but first they had to face off against Mason City on Saturday.

The game started off dead even, 10-10 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Riverhawks took a slim 28-24 lead and they extended that to 42-33 after the third.

Mason City was able to hold off the Go-Hawks for a 54-41 win, ending Waverly-Shell Rock’s season.

Katelyn Eggena finished with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds.

W-SR finished with a 16-7 record and will graduate four seniors from this team.

Denver girls vs Aplington-Parkersburg

After a strong win over Sumner-Fredericksburg in the opening round, the lady Cyclones had to face off against the Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg for the third time this season.

The game started off close with the Cyclones trailing 14-10, but A-P was able to take a 24-18 lead heading in to the break.

After three quarters, Denver trailed 40-29 and the Falcons came away with the 52-32 win.

Denver finished off their season with a 10-14 record.

Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Denver boys vs Beckman Catholic

The Cyclones opened up their playoffs with a win over Oelwein and they had to travel to Beckman Catholic for round two.

Denver’s offense started off ice cold and trailed 15-3 after the first quarter.

The Trailblazers extended their lead to 47-27 after three quarters and they put Denver away with a 60-41 win.

Keaton Rothmeyer led Denver with 17 points and Eli Ricketts finished with five rebounds.

The Cyclones closed out their season with a 10-14 record.